NLC Suspends Strike After Meeting With Tinubu

After a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in the late hours of Wednesday, August 2, the organized labour unions have shelved the nationwide strike action.

THE WHISTLER reports that at the meeting held at the presidential villa, the unions reached an agreement with the president following the protest which disrupted activities at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance President Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Comrade Joe Ajaero, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president Festus Osifo, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd Mele Kyari, and other delegates.

Revealing plans to suspend strike by both unions is the TUC president Festus Osifo during an interview with Arise News on Thursday morning.

Osifo said the Labour leaders meeting with President Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.

This, according to him, was the reason why the unions decided to suspend its planned strike actions.