NLC, TUC, FG Meet Over Planned Strike Action

Nigeria
By Kasarahchi Aniagolu
Joe Ajaero
Joe Ajaero

The Federal Government (FG), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which began at 05:30 pm is in respect of the planned nationwide protest by the labour unions expected to commence August 2, 2022.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the NLC could not resolve with the FG at the last scheduled meeting held on Friday 28 July 2023.

The meeting which ended in a deadlock had the leadership of the NLC, Joe Ajaero revealing that the FG wasn’t ready for a dialogue.

However, the fate of the planned strike action by the unions is dependent on the decision to be met in regard to the ongoing meeting.

The botched meeting was to take briefing from three subcommittees of mass transit, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and cash transfer which the government had proposed to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Present at the meeting are Joe Ajaero; TUC president, Festus Osifo; the General Secretary of NLC, Emma Ugbaja; President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, among others.

