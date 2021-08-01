Nnamdi Kanu: FG’s Futile Media Trial And Recommendations Of Peace And Conflict Theorist

It appears that the Federal Government of Nigeria has resorted to Propaganda War and Media Trial against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, instead of embarking on Diligent Prosecution of Its Case Against the IPOB Leader.

However, this development is largely predicated on the fact that the FG is presently in a serious dilemma, following its latest disastrous handling of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s s BAIT.

Further, I make bold to assert that the Criminal Abduction, Detention, Torture and Extraordinary Rendition of MNK is a Disastrous and Costly Blunder, which now constitutes a Big Bone, dangerously lodged in the Throat of the inept Federal Government of Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retired).

Nevertheless, the International responses and/or consequences of this latest blunder by the Buhari Government, will surely be a Case Study for Researchers and Students of International Relations and International Law. Just as the Decisions of both Local and International Courts that will be involved, would have serious Implications on International Law Jurisprudence.

Furthermore, the failure of the FG to bring MNK to Court on July 26, 2021 to face the charges it brought brought against him, as Ordered by the Trial Judge, as well as Its resort to cheap propaganda and irresponsible media trial, through its Traditional Media Hirelings as well as paid analysts, newspapers columnist and internet warriors; constitutes a Gross Abuse of the Court Process and a mockery of Nigeria’s Criminal Justice Administration.

Suffice it, that every right-thinking person from Eastern Nigeria, who CANNOT see that MNK is the FACE OF A COURAGEOUS BATTLE FOR THE TOTAL EMANCIPATION OF EASTERN NIGERIA; is either indulging in Self Delusion, a Simple Ignoramus (Intellectually Indolent), or a DIABOLICAL POLITICAL/ BUSSINESS/ RELIGIOUS LEADER. The Undeniable fact is that the Existential Battle before the Land and People of Eastern Nigeria is not about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or his ways and manners. Far from it. As Mosses in the Holy Bible, MNK may not even get to the promised land. He may also get there. But, you never know, as his life and mission on Earth, even as it concerns Eastern Nigeria/Biafra is in the hands of the Almighty God and must conform to the Dictates of the Almighty God’s Divine Order. And presently, whether anyone likes his Personality or Not, I wish to emphasize that MNK Represents the FACE of a Courageous Battle for the Total emancipation of Eastern Nigeria/Biafra, by his beleaguered Generation.

It is also pertinent to note that I already alerted the People of Eastern Nigeria/Biafra, to be weary of the oncoming Propaganda Onslaught and Media Trial by the Federal Government, in my maiden Press Statement, following the Criminal Abduction, Detention, Torture and Extraordinary Rendition of MNK by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Nonetheless, as a Peace and Conflict Theorist, I have always advocated for Peacefully Negotiated Settlement of all Disputes, because it is the ONLY Route to ending violent conflicts, without the risk of recurrence; thereby bringing the much desired sustainable peace, necessary for Africa’s development.

I, hereby recommend as follows:

A) The Federal Government of Nigeria should immediately commence the processes of returning to the only Authentic 1963 Republican Constitution of Nigeria, as well as the 1960 Constitution of Eastern Nigerian;

Or

B) immediately commence the processes of conducting a Referendum for the Sovereign State of Biafra, throughout the length and Breadth of Eastern Nigeria, before the Richard Constitution of 1946.

– Charles Obinna Chukwuanru, PhD, is the President, Eastern Nigeria Development Association (ENDA – https://enda-ng.org/2375-2/)



Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.