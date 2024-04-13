Junior Pope: AGN Raises 13-Man Committee To Review Members’ Safety After Actor’s Death

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has set up a 13-man committee to enhance safety measures and welfare provisions for its members following the tragic boat accident on the River Niger which claimed the lives of five Nollywood members, including actor Obumneme ‘Junior Pope’ Odonwodo.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the guild’s Director of Communications, Kate Henshaw, and made available to THE WHISTLE late Friday.

Advertisement

Emeka Rollas, the AGN’s president, noted in the statement that the committee is also tasked with reviewing and refining existing regulations.

The statement reads, ”Following the recent fatal boat mishap on river Niger which claimed the lives of five film practitioners including renowned actor, John Paul Odonwodo aka Junior Pope in Asaba, Delta State, the National President, of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, has set up a special committee with the following terms of reference:

Fine tune the existing bye laws to include members welfare, standard safety guidelines and set protocols. Engage all relevant Guilds and Associations for the full implementation. Also Recommend disciplinary measures against erring members, producers and production companies. Seek further engagement with other Guilds/Associations and relevant stakeholders on drafting a general bye law for the industry. Recommend possible requirements in setting up a royalty collecting body or rights collecting society for performers in Nollywood.”

The committee members, chaired by veteran actor Emeka Ike, include Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Francis Duru, Bimbo Manuel, Patience Ozokwor, Hilda Dokubo, Abubakar Yakubu, Gideon Okeke, Anthony Ogbetere, Femi Branch and Kevin Uvo.

Advertisement

Jude Orhorha will serve as the secretary.

Rollas, while expressing gratitude to the committee members for their willingness to serve, emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of AGN members.

Recall that Junior Pope, 39, drowned alongside three others when their boat capsized in the River Niger while on their way back from a movie location. Their bodies have since been recovered.