Nnamdi Kanu: Ozekhome Disagrees With Malami On Appeal Court Judgement

Counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome SAN, has disagreed with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice regarding its interpretation of the judgment of the Court of Appeal which discharged his client of all terrorism-related charges

THE WHISTLER reported that the appellate court struck out FG’s charges against Kanu for violating his fundamental rights on a number of grounds including unlawful rendition and failure to reveal location of the alleged offense.

But in a statement on Thursday, Malami said the only issue that was determined by the higher court was extradition.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that border on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing the determination of pre-rendition issues.,” Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant to the AGF said in a statement.

Reacting during a Channels Television interview, Ozekhome said the remaining counts which the Federal High Court Abuja retained were set aside.

“Nnamdi kanu was set free and discharged by the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court has said such a discharge amounts to discharge and acquittal,” Ozekhome said.

He urged the federal government to see the appellate court’s decision as being good for the country, adding that any move against the decision will amount to persecution.

” My take on it is that it will amount to persecution and no longer prosecution,” he said, adding that he was still ready for any legal confrontation from FG’s lawyer.

He said that when he gets the Certified True Copies of the judgment, he will serve it on the AGF and the Department of States Service, thereby asking for his release by Friday.