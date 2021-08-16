Nnamdi Kanu ‘Very Strong In Spirit’, Lawyer Says After Meeting Detained IPOB Leader

Lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Barr. Ejiofor has revealed that his client was in good health and “strong spirit” after a meeting with him on Monday.

Ejiofor visited Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services, went along with the IPOB leader’s younger brother, Emmanuel.

In a post on his Facebook page, the lawyer states, “We just concluded today’s routine visit on a very sound note. What made today’s visit unique is that today marks the first Day Our Client -Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is setting his eyes on his sibling.

“In my company during the family’s maiden visit to our client is Prince Emmanuel Kanu (Fine Boy), the Representative of Our Client’s family.

“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is very strong in spirit.

” You will hear the rest from Prince Emmanuel Kanu.

“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was visibly shocked by the unwarranted embarrassment, insults and criticism meted out to his Lawyers by those who should know better. Discipline, he emphasised is the watchword, which is apparently lacking today.

“If at this point in time people who deliberately choose to be mischief makers, are throwing accusations and insults on his Solicitors, he wonders when they will learn”.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the meeting, Prince Kanu said the embattled IPOB leader is of sound mind.

He said Kanu appealed for adherence to the laid down rules and regulations of the IPOB family while encouraging everyone to remain resolute in the struggle.

On the sit-at-home protest, he said the suspension order remained in force, adding that any sit-at-home observed by any individual on Monday is only voluntary by those who feel the pains of injustice.