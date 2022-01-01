Nnamdi Kanu Will Return With Flag Of Honour, Fr Mbaka Predicts

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will overcome his current travails with victory and the flag of honour, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka said in Enugu.

Mbaka, who spoke at the New Year’s eve in Enugu during the crossover night of his Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria also warned his fellow priests who condemn him (Mbaka) for always praying for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to desist from such.

According to him, “Kanu is my son. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a dream of Africa; God must protect him against all his enemies.

“Mazi Nnamd Kanu was captured [last] year because he’s speaking up against the oppression and marginalization of the Igbo.

“Those who captured him thought they have done their worst but it will shock them on how Mazi Kanu will come out victoriously with a flag of honour.

“Kanu is a dream of Africa and God will surely protect him until his mission is accomplished.”

Kanu is accused of operating a proscribed organisation and treason. He was abducted in Kenya by Nigerian security operatives and flown to Nigeria. His matter will be heard this month at an Abuja high court.