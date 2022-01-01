Journalist Shares Fond Memories Of Late Enugu Council Chairman, Sunday Ugwu

A journalist, Antonia Okafor, weekend, paid glowing tributes to the late chairman of Enugu South local government area of Enugu State, Mr Sunday Ugwu.

Mrs Okafor, who was attached to the late politician as state information officer, recalled that the late Ugwu brought transparency, dedication, accountability and motivation to the workers of the council.

She further said her intimacy with the late Ugwu was also informed by their sharing the same birthday.

He wrote, “Sunday Ugwu, aka, Ogazilu Nwata, till our paths cross again.

“I call you CHIMAMANDA because you so much loved that song. Sunny Motors, as he was popularly called by friends, was my birthday mate (2nd November).

“He was a good boss to me. He will always call since after the death of my husband. He had always told me ‘State Info jise ike. God is your strength’. And with that encouragement, I became strong.

“I’m surprised because he was at the Enugu Government House a few days before he died. It is a rude shock to me.

“I’m short of words. Rest on, the people’s Mayor.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Sunday Ugwu died on 27th of last month after a battle with an undisclosed illness.