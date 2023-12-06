NNPC Ltd Seals LNG Deals For Domestic, International Markets

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has sealed a Liquified Natural Gas agreement for domestic and international markets.

The deal was signed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, taking place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari who attended the COP 28 event, had said the African continent needs “a just, differentiated transition” to enable it to harness its resources for today for the benefit of its future generations.

“I have always advocated for a differentiated and just energy transition. In Africa, we have different circumstances compared to other places in the world.

“In Africa today, 75 per cent of our population doesn’t have access to electricity, leaving us with biomass as a key energy source. The world needs to recognize that the most practicable thing today is to substitute what we have in the short term to close the energy gap for our rising population,” he stated.

