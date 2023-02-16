NNPC To Commence Drilling Of Crude Oil In Nasarawa March 21—Kyari

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd Mele Kyari on Thursday said that the National Oil Company will commence oil drilling campaign in Nasarawa on March 21.

He said this during a visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule

According to him, exploratory activities found that there is a significant amount of oil in the state.

He said, “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuels due to the energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you.

Kyari said that the company began exploration activities in the state in 2010 and has technically found a petroleum environment in the state.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari

“We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State and to confirm this, we are going to start drilling on March 21.

“We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise. It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it but for Nasarawa State and the country,” he said.

Kyari pointed out that the exploration would not be limited to the current Obi/Keana location.

He said, “Once we test this prospect, it opens new roads and we have seen other great prospects across many parts of the state. This will herald history and bring value to all of us.”

The Group CEO thanked the government and people of Nasarawa State for the cooperation and support so far and called for its sustenance

“Peace and cooperation are essential in oil exploration and we have seen enormous cooperation in this respect – we have seen no danger, no risk to our operation from all stakeholders in our area of operation and we thank them for that,” he said.

He said the company would continue to do its best to bring immediate value to the host community and ultimately to the wider society when oil was found in commercial quantity.