NNPC Voted Best Petrol Station For Price-Quality Ratio

The retail stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been voted as the best in terms of price-quality ratio.

This emergence of the NNPC under the leadership of the Group Managing Director is the outcome of a survey conducted by in June 2021 using CAWI-DEEPMA methodology.

It included the general population and Internet users older than 17 years of age.

The goal of the survey was to determine which companies, products and services offer the best price-quality ratio on the market.

At after analysing responses to the questions which were all open-ended, most of the respondence voted the NNPC as organisation to win the Best Buy Award.

In a letter to Kyari which was seen by THE WHISTLER, the organisers of the survey stated, “The Best Buy

Award general survey for the period 2021-2022 revealed that the majority of the 1,200 respondents in Nigeria have chosen NNPC as the No. 1 brand for the price-quality ratio in the ‘petrol station chain’ category.

“The survey participants were asked the following: In your personal experience, which petrol station chain offers the best price—quality ratio in Nigeria.

“Congratulations on this remarkable success. The Best Buy Award (www.best+ uyaward.org) survey was conducted in June 2021 using CAWI-DEEPMA methodology and included the general population and Internet users older than 17 years of age.

“The goal was to determine which companies, products and services offer the best price-quality ratio on the market. All questions were open-ended.”