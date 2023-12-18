NNPCL, NUPRC Renew Transparency Pledge At THE WHISTLER 2023 Awards

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Komolafe, have commended THE WHISTLER for its objectivity in news reporting.

The commendation came at THE WHISTLER newspaper’s annual dinner and maiden award held on Saturday night in Abuja.

Kyari, in his speech, said NNPC Limited remains committed to changing the narrative about public accountability.

He spoke in reaction to the World Bank’s recent claim that the NNPC was not being transparent with its gains from subsidy removal.

Recall that the World Bank Country Director, Chaudhuri Shubham, had said there was a need for more clarity on Nigeria’s oil revenues, especially the financial gains of NNPCL from the subsidy removal, the subsidy arrears that are still being deducted, and the impact of this on federation revenues.

Addressing the claim, Kyari said, “When we say we made money, they say they’re lying. So you can see that you have a country where bad news can be celebrated, and often celebrated, and that’s what’s expected.

“And that’s the difference with THE WHISTLER. You can see the sense of duty in their work. They don’t celebrate bad news but report facts. And that’s because it’s connected to what Reuben Abati said When real journalists come into social media or electronic platforms; they will behave like real journalists”.

Speaking further, he called on the media to embrace the principles of journalism by being balanced in their reportage.

“About our country, we can make things work, things can be done well, but this doesn’t prevent you from telling the truth. And this is what I have seen in THE WHISTLER” Kyari said.

On his part, NURPC’s Komolafe commended the Publisher of THE WHISTLER newspaper, Chief James Ume, for creating a nitch for himself and by adhering to “factual reporting”.

“They (THE WHISTLER) have been able to redefine journalism and I want to say that redefining journalism is not always about reporting or creating negativity but equally disseminating good information.

“It is not true that everybody in government is a thief, although some Journalists just feel that everything about us (the government) is negative.

“THE WHISTLER redefined journalism and reports the good aspect of government as well. And I think it is very good for our nation.

“Ume, we appreciate you for the good work you are doing and for reporting objectively and informing and engaging the public positively. I would like to commend you and encourage you,” Komolafe added.