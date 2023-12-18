Super Eagles Star, Boniface Set Top Record As Bayer Leverkusen Beat Frankfurt

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles star, Victor Boniface scored a goal and provided two assists to help Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Boniface continued his impressive start to life in Germany with another match-winning performance to boost his team’s title chances.

Advertisement

He opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a low drive.

The Super Eagles hitman provided early in the second half when an assist for Jeremie Frimpong.

Boniface once again had a hand in Leverkusen’s third goal when he assisted Florian Wirtz to make it 3-0.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga and they are currently four points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Boniface has now been directly involved in 23 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season more than any U23 player in Europe’s top five league, scoring 15 goals and recording eight assists.

He has now scored nine goals in 15 Bundesliga matches with seven assists.

Up next for Boniface and his teammates is a home clash against Bochum on Wednesday before the Christmas break.