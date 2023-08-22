‘No Civil Servant Can Frustrate Me’— Umahi Warns Against Sabotage

By Kasarahchi Aniagolu
Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has warned civil servants against any attempt to frustrate him while administering his duty in the ministry.

The former Ebonyi State governor gave the warning while interacting with contractors and senior civil servants in the ministry.

He said he would not tolerate negative attitude to work, stressing that no file is permitted to spend more than two hours on the table of any civil servant.

Umahi said, “No civil servant has the capacity to frustrate me. You can’t keep my file in your office for two hours. You can’t try it.”

Umahi urged the civil servants to work according to professional ethics.

He said Nigerians were yearning for change, adding that his ministry could not afford to disappoint them.

The minister further said he would begin the inspection and assessment of all federal roads in two weeks.

