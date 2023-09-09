No Nigerian Will Slide Into Poverty Again, FG Assures

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu has vowed to take Nigerians out of the poverty line.

Advertisement

This is as she pledged to renew state partnership with the ministry to take over 133 million Nigerians from poverty.

Edu disclosed this after being received by the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, in a two-day working visit to the state on Friday.

She said the ministry has been mandated by the president to ensure that after taking Nigerians out of poverty, there should be no lapses that will slide them back to poverty.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, she said,

“It is important that the humanitarian ministry renews its partnership with the state and leverage the state’s successes and experience to find better ways of doing things.

“The ministry under me will not only aim at eliminating poverty, but it shall also provide safety nets to prevent Nigerians from going under the poverty line.”

Advertisement

Disclosing the Ministry’s plan of actualizing the set-out goals, she said it would be through repatriating and reintegrating the internally displaced persons into their various communities.

She added that there will be the establishment of humanitarian hubs in all local government areas enough to accommodate more people to meet the set-out goals.

Edu said, “The ministry shall establish humanitarian hubs in all local government areas as a deliberate policy of targeting the grassroots, as well as the rural poor that are more in large numbers in communities and villages.

“The ministry shall deliberately create job opportunities for youth on a short and long-term basis, giving micro-credits, vocational training, among others.”