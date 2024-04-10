Suspended Poverty Minister Betta Edu Writes BBC, Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Defamation

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has written a letter to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over what she claimed to be defamatory statements against her.

The suspended minister claimed in the letter signed by her legal representative, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, and addressed to the BBC offices in Abuja and London, titled ‘Request for immediate retraction of defamatory article published on BBC website against Dr. Betta Edu’, her reputation has been damaged as she has also been defamed causing her emotional distress.

The letter read, “We write to express our deep concern regarding the recent article published by the BBC on its website titled: ‘Betta Edu Probe: Nigeria Recover $24m in Poverty Minister Investigation- EFCC’ with the byline ‘Nigeria Has Recovered 30bn Naira ($24m; £19m) as Part of an Ongoing Corruption probe Into a Suspended Minister, the Financial Watchdog Says’.

“The aforesaid article, which presents information purporting to relate to an ongoing corruption probe into the activities of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Nigeria, is replete with innuendoes and insinuations which suggest that N30bn has been recovered in the course of the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from our client and that the 50 bank accounts connected with the recovered sums are linked to our client.”

The letter pointed out that, th BCC “article proceeds to cast aspersion on our client by referencing her earlier suspension (to allow for unfettered investigations) in the following terms: ‘Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister Betta Edu was initially suspended in January over the alleged diversion of $640,000 of public money into a personal bank account’.”

It stressed that, “First and foremost, the language used in describing our client’s purported involvement in the alleged corruption case suggests guilt without allowing for the presumption of innocence, which is fundamental in any fair and unbiased reporting.

“The reckless manner in which the article was crafted, without providing our client with the opportunity to respond to the allegations before its wide publication, is a clear breach of journalistic fairness and due process and demonstrates a complete disregard for journalistic integrity and professionalism.”

It emphasised that, “For the avoidance of doubt, our client has neither been indicted nor found culpable of any act of financial impropriety in relation to her stewardship of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry in Nigeria.

“It is also pertinent to emphasise that neither N30billion nor any amount whatsoever has been traced to or recovered from our client’s bank accounts nor has any proceeds of crime been traced or recovered from her to warrant the scurrilous article under reference.

“Suffice it to say that in the aftermath of the publication of this scandalous article (which the BBC caused to be disseminated to millions of persons across the globe), our client has been inundated by calls and messages from friends, associates expressing their shock and consternation.

“Our client has suffered immeasurable reputational damage, psychological trauma and anguish as a direct consequence of the publication and dissemination of the article.

“In the light of the above, we hereby demand that the BBC, forthwith and immediately, pull down the offensive article from its website and/or any other associated platform. Furthermore, we demand that the BBC, within 48 hours from the receipt of this correspondence, issue and publish an immediate and unqualified retraction of the aforementioned article and a public apology to our client, for the false and defamatory content published.

“This retraction and apology must be given the same prominence as the initial offensive article.

“Take notice that should the BBC fail and/or neglect to comply with the above demands, we have our client’s instructions to, without further recourse to the BBC, initiate swift legal action(s) before the appropriate Courts to obtain redress for the injurious falsehood peddled in your article, and to seek punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of US$ 50 million against the BBC for the damage and injury suffered by our client.”