‘Nobody Can Suspend Me’ – Wike Dares PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dared his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, to suspend him declaring he has not seen who is capable of suspending him.

The former Rivers State Governor stated this while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, a day after the All Progressives Congress, APC, under which he’s a minister named him as a member of the party’s governorship campaign council for Bayelsa State.

The APC however said it would produce another list declaring the composition of the council as announced by its National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, as not authentic, in a statement by its spokesman, Felix Morka.

The spokesman of the party told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday that another list would be announced Thursday.

The PDP had earlier named Wike as a member of its Bayelsa State Campaign Council.

Some members of the party told THE WHISTLER on Thursday that Wike deserved suspension or expulsion for anti-party activities but blamed the acting National Chairman of the party for the poor direction the party was headed.

But speaking against the demand for his suspension, Wike said, “The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it”

He however made it clear that, “I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who has trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda.”