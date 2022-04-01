Nobody Trapped In Collapsed 5-Storey Building In Anambra, Official

The five-storey building that collapsed Thursday night at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State did not trap anybody, according to authorities of the state government.

The executive secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Paul Odenigbo, who was reacting to reports on the social media that some persons were trapped in the building, said, “A five-storey building indeed collapsed in Oba. Nobody was trapped.”

He said the state emergency agency in company of the National Emergency Management Agency and the Anambra State Physical Planning Board went to the scene on Friday to ascertain the level of the damage.

The cause of the collapse is the substandard materials used for the construction, Odenigbo said.

The chairman of the state physical planning board, Mr Chike Maduekwe, told newsmen that the construction was not approved by his agency.

He claimed that monitoring officials were not allowed entry into the premises of the building by some persons working there.

In his words, “Most of the buildings there did not get approval. Even today, they tried to resist us when we went there.

“The board will do everything possible to end such rascality. The site has been sealed off.”