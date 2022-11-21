NRC Bans Night Travels To Check Insecurity On Rail Lines

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has disclosed plans to cancel night travels along the Kaduna-Abuja rail axis to secure its passengers against terrorists and avert attacks on its facilities.

The development came amid plans by the Corporation to resume operations nearly eight months after terrorists detonated an explosive on an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28, killing at least nine and injuring 26.

The NRC Regional Manager, Paschal Nnorli, told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive interview that the incident left Nigerians with an appalling memory, assuring that there will be no repeat of the incident, hence the delay by the Corporation to resume operations.

“One of the things the Corporation has decided is that there will be no night trips. The last incident happened at night, and we all know the Kaduna-Abuja railway is situated in a bushy environment, and the unfortunate incident is not peculiar.

“The country is currently faced with the issue of insecurity and we can only do our best to ensure that the attack never repeats itself. This means there will be no trips from 6 pm upwards,” he said.

Paschal said the cancellation was one of many measures to protect the lives and properties of train users travelling the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Recall that the Federal Government had disclosed plans by the NRC to use the National Identity Number (NIN) as part of the new security measure to profile its passengers before boarding.

The NRC Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, noted that using NIN will not be an option but mentioned that Nigerians can also purchase tickets for “visitors” with their NIN, which is expected to enhance the security process.

Paschal reacted further, saying, “There is no way anyone can jeopardise the NIN process. The essence of partnering with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is to validate the record of travellers.

“If the MD says people can purchase tickets for their dependent or visitors, it’s because we already have structures to make that work. This means during the boarding process, a large monitor visible to others will display the record of passengers as our staff assess their NIN.

“So, those purchasing for others will be held responsible for any wrong. Visitors who parade as criminals will be linked to the record of their source. There is no escape route.”

Nnorli noted that Nigerians should exercise patience with the Corporation to prepare for their safety and not pressurise them to resume.

“We cannot yield to the pressure of Nigerians to reopen and compromise on the standard,” he said, urging the media to desist from seeking information from the Corporation on its precise security arrangements.

He added, “Security needs to be perfected before commencement of railway operations, and the persistent demand of what security strategies we have taken will only expose them to the bad guys who will then use it against us”.

The NRC had earlier announced that the train operation between Abuja and Kaduna is scheduled to resume in November but gave no precise date.

At least 61 passengers were abducted from the train on March 28 by the terrorists, and at least 31, remained in captivity for five months before they were released.

Those released earlier, were alleged to have paid an exuberant ransom for their freedom.