NSCDC CG Appoints ‘Committed’ Olusola Odumosu As New FCT Commandant

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has approved the redeployment of the Corps’ spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, as the new Commandant for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.

This was contained in a statement signed on Friday by the new NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Babawale Afolabi.

Afolabi stated that the CG, while announcing Odumosu’s deployment at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, directed that both the handing and taking over between the outgoing and incoming Commandants should be concluded latest by Tuesday, 15th August, 2023.

Odumosu takes over from Peter Maigari, who has been nominated and thus proceeding on a strategic course at the National Security Institute for the next one year.

The corps helmsman commended Odumosu for his absolute commitment and display of professionalism in his duty. He extolled the virtues of hardwork, tenacity, dedication and loyalty exhibited by him while working at the National headquarters.

Audi noted that his tenure as Director of Public Relations of the Corps witnessed a lot of innovations that strengthens the Corps’ image with a corresponding increase in the level of social acceptability nationwide.

Odumosu also held the first-ever strategic communication workshop (STRACOMM 2022) for all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and Public Relations Officers in all the Corps’ formations which paved the way for more strategic, innovative service delivery and partnerships with both local and international media.

The FCT Commandant thanked the CG for counting him worthy of providing leadership for the FCT Command at this time.

He assured that he would remain steadfast, hardworking, resolute and committed to the ideals and vision of the CG in transforming, repositioning and driving the Corps to an enviable height.

Odumosu reiterated that with the support of the Corp’s leadership, he is ready to move the FCT Command forward by breaking new grounds through unwavering commitment to the accomplishment of NSCDC’s mandate in the Federal Capital Territorry.

Odumosu is a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), as well as the International Institute of Public Relations, London, UK, among others.

Meanwhile, the CG charged the new Director of Public Relations (DPR) for the Corps, CAC Babawale Zaid Afolabi, to work hard like his predecessor and consolidate on the legacies set by him in order to raise the bar of performance and transformation of the Public Relations Unit at the NSCDC National Headquarters and all formations nationwide.