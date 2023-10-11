NSCDC, Police Renew Commitment To Combat Crime In FCT

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justina Simon

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and its Police counterpart have reaffirmed their commitment to working together effectively to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Asci Okomanyi Comfort, announced the renewed collaboration.

This decision came after a courtesy visit by the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Haruna Garba, at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Garki, Abuja.

Odumosu explained that the visit aimed to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies and promote peaceful coexistence and synergy, especially among their junior cadres.

The FCT Commandant expressed gratitude for the warm reception and cooperation he had received from the Police since assuming office. He emphasized the need for a similar harmonious relationship at lower levels for more effective field operations, considering that officers from both agencies frequently interact in the field.

stressed that good inter-agency relationships are vital for national security interests, enabling better interaction and credible intelligence sharing. He reiterated that the joint efforts to combat crime and criminal activities in the FCT and its environs would be more successful if all parties worked together to ensure public safety, protect lives, and secure public infrastructure in the Capital Territory.

“You have shown me warm acceptance, and since I assumed office, the cooperation I have enjoyed from you is admirable, and I wish to thank you for that.

“However, I want to appeal that we use our good offices to educate our officers and men on the need for this kind of synergy amongst them.

“The same way we enjoy cordial and harmonious relationship at our level, let us ensure that the same exist at the lower levels for ease of operation because they are constantly meeting on the field.”

In response, CP Haruna Garba affirmed his commitment to maintaining a harmonious working relationship between both services. He noted the importance of inter-agency cooperation and condemned unhealthy rivalry, emphasizing that no agency should claim dominance or superiority over another.

“To tackle the security challenges of the nation, we have to cooperate just like two hands washing each other for better cleaning of the hands. No institution or agency is superior to the other; we are one and the same and must work together to achieve the same goal,” he stated.

CP Garba appreciated the Corps Commandant for the visit and assured him of strong synergy to enhance security in the FCT and its surroundings. This collaborative effort between the NSCDC and the FCT Police Command is expected to strengthen security and improve the safety of residents in the Federal Capital Territory.