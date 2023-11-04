NSCDC Staff Faces Court Charges Over Fake Certificate

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Anthony Damisa, an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command is facing court charges for alleged certificate forgery.

The accused was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday before Justice M. E. Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 3 sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

In a Charge No: CR/348/2022 filed before the court, ICPC is accusing Damisa of forging a Certificate of Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Public Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

He is also being accused of forging a Certificate of National Diploma in General Agriculture from the College of Agriculture, Yandev, Benue State to seek higher placement in the Corps.

According to the commission, investigations so far revealed that the certificates presented by the defendant to NSCDC were not from the institutions mentioned above.

ICPC in a 4-count charge, is also accusing the defendant of making false statements to officers of ICPC while on their official duties.

“His offences are contrary to Section 366, and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 89, Laws of the FCT and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” said the commission.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges, his counsel, Ibrahim Alhassan raised a bail application on his behalf which went unopposed by the prosecution counsel, Ebiye Oglafa.

Damisa was granted bail in the sum of N2,000,000 and a surety in like sum. The surety must be a civil servant not below grade level 10.

He was also ordered to deposit either his International Passport or Driver’s Licence as well as two passport photographs and the case was adjourned to the 4th of April 2023 for commencement of hearing.