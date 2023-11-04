Newcastle’s Controversial Goal Crash Arsenal’s Hope Of Overtaking Tottenham

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal have lost two crucial matches in the Premier League after a surprise defeat by Newcastle United.

Arsenal had travelled to St James’ Park to secure the much needed points to go above rivals Tottenham Hotspur who are second on the league table.

Advertisement

Arsenal aimed to bounce back from Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

But the Magpies inflicted more pains on Mikel Arteta’s men after a surprise 1-0 win.

Anthony Gordon’s scored the winning goal in the 64th minute which was allowed by VAR after review.

The goal cost Arsenal three points thereby leaving them third in the league table.

Advertisement

Newcastle are cruising high after their 3-0 win at Old Old Trafford. They are currently 6th on the table after the win over Arsenal.

Newcastle and Arsenal both finished in the top four last season.