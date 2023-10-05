Nwifuru Approves N1.9bn As Christmas Palliative For Ebonyi People

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the sum of N1.9bn as Christmas palliative for citizens of the State.

Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, the State Commissioner for Information/Orientation disclosed this to newsmen in Abakaliki, after the State Executive Council meeting.

Advertisement

According to the commissioner, the council received a memo from the Secretary to the State Government on the need to provide Christmas palliatives to the people of Ebonyi.

He said after consideration, council approved the sum of N1.9bn for that purpose.

The information boss further revealed that the Council constitute 13 member committee chaired by the Secretary to State Government for its implementation.

Recall that the governor, had last month approved a N10,000 salary increment for all civil servants in Ebonyi and the employment of 1,454 people into the state civil service.