NiMet Warns 15 States Of Heavy Rain, Strong Wind

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a recent bulletin, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has sounded a warning, predicting that approximately 15 states across Nigeria are to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next three days.

The NiMet also forecasts the presence of strong winds in no less than 18 states, from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Advertisement

NiMet’s Impact-based weather forecast bulletin, released on Thursday, serves as a crucial alert for residents and authorities alike.

NiMet’s rainfall predictions indicated that, “Prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall during the forecast period (0000 – 2359hrs, Friday 5th October 2023), exist over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ogun States.”

On Saturday 7, October (0000 – 2359hrs), there are expectations of moderate to heavy rainfall in an extensive list of states, including Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Cross River, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo State, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The following day, Sunday 8, October (0000 – 2359hrs) the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall persists over parts of Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun States.

Advertisement

NiMet noted that there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the country during this period due to expected low to moderate temperatures.

Nevertheless, the agency underscores that the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Plateau, and 15 other states may encounter strong winds in the next three days.

Sppecifically, the affected states include Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, Kwara, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Gombe, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Borno States, and the Federal Capital Territory.