Nwifuru Will Fulfil Promises, Transform Ebonyi Into Commercial Hub, Community Leader Lauds Gov On Democracy Day

In commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day, Prince Chukwudi Asudeogu, an entrepreneur and community leader, has commended His Excellency Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, on his exceptional leadership and commitment to good governance.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Asudeogu applauded Governor Nwifuru’s dedication to the people of Ebonyi State, highlighting his first twelve days in office as a sign of great accomplishments to come.

“The Governor has demonstrated himself as a true champion of democracy, evident through his actions in fulfilling the promises made to the people of Ebonyi State during his campaigns.

“So far, we are satisfied with the Governor’s activities in the last 12 days and we strongly believe that the lives of Ebonyi citizens will improve during his tenure.

“Governor Nwifuru has displayed firm determination in addressing the pressing security challenges facing the state within the first seven days of his administration.

“He has also taken bold and expedient steps to strengthen primary healthcare, including the immediate recruitment of over 200 healthcare professionals dedicated to the health centers across the thirteen Local Government Areas in Ebonyi.

“The Governor has unveiled an emergency response plan for the primary and tertiary education sectors, underscoring his firm commitment to transform Ebonyi into a hub for vibrant commercial and business activities,” he said.

Asudeogu further expressed confidence that Governor Nwifuru will embark on people-oriented projects and inclusive initiatives.

He recalled that the governor recently reiterated his dedication to a united and progressive Ebonyi State, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the youth and women.

Prince Asudeogu also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the National and State Assembly members in the state, urging them to work harmoniously with Governor Nwifuru to foster a more prosperous and developed Ebonyi State.