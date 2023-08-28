OAU Disowns Viral Memo Banning Students From Kissing, Wearing Sexually Provocative Dresses On Campus

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has disassociated itself from a viral memo banning students from kissing, hugging, and wearing sexually provocative dresses on campus.

The viral memo seen by THE WHISTLER but which was not signed had indicated that students who defaulted in 26 offenses risk punishment of either one-semester or two-semester rustication, depending on the nature of the offense.

The memo had said, “In view of the contemporary trend of events in the university, any student found guilty of violation of the following dress codes in the university risks rustication for one semester.”

“In addition to the above, any student found guilty of violation of the following dress codes in the university risks rustication for two semesters.”

But the University’s Public Relations Officer, Professor Abiodun Olarewaju, told THE WHISTLER that the memo was a lie, stressing that it was not from the university.

He said, “No, it’s not from us, and that is not news, news items are what you think are authentic. So, this is just designed malice fabricated by some scrupulous element.

“Look at it very well, nobody signed the document, no logo of the university and the write-up is not even clear enough, so such a thing cannot emanate from a university of our standard.”

Olarewaju however, said that although the memo was not from the school, the institution will not hesitate to punish any student who flouts its rules or its matriculation oath.

“Well, I may not be able to say categorically if the school has intentions of punishing students in the future. This is because any OAU matriculated student has matriculation oaths.

“We have rules, we have regulations, and those who go against such rules and regulations know what happens to them. This is an institution of higher learning, so we cannot just condone any behavior.

“If we can dictate their actions, they will not be able to dictate the consequences. That is why before a student becomes a full member of our school, there are matriculation oaths they must swear onto to become members, with penalties for unhealthy behavior” he told THE WHISTLER.