Oderah Chidom Quits D’Tigress, Vows To Expose “Lack Of Professionalism” In NBBF

D’Tigress player, Oderah Chidom, has dumped the Nigeria Women’s basketball team.

She announced the development in a Twitter post where she cited “lack of professionalism” from the Nigeria Basketball Federation, THE WHISTLER can report.

She said, “It saddens me to announce that I will no longer play for the Nigerian National Team.

“My purpose for doing this is to shed light on the lack of professionalism within the Federation and that it needs to change.”

In a video she shared, Chioma said she would have loved to continue playing for the team.

But she said the approach undertaken in running the Fedration is faulty.

“Of course I would like to continue to play for something that is bigger than myself and represents a country and Means so much to me and my family but the current Federation I just cannot continue to agree with the way that they do business,” she said.

After the exit of Coach Otis Hughly last year, the Federation in June this year appointed a former team player and University of Western Carolina alum, Rena Wakama as Otis replacement.

Shortly after Wakama resumed, DiTigress announced open tryouts for the women’s team in Chicago, Lagos, and Abuja from July 8 to 11.

In 2022, D’Tigress were kicked out of the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after the government withdrew all teams from international competitions.

D’Tigress qualified for the competition hosted in Sydney, Australia in September 2022.