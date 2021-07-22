Ohakim: After 14 Days In Police Cell, Court Grants Ex-Gov’s Alleged Former Mistress Bail

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, granted bail to Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, the alleged ex-mistress of former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, sued by the Inspector-General of Police for providing false information against the ex-governor.

The police earlier arraigned her before Justice Halilu Yusuf and part of the four count charge read to her said: “between late 2017 and mid 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, intentionally exposed your genital organs and intentionally caused distress to other parties and that you did so with a selfie video with intention of deriving sexual pleasure from such act and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 26(3) of the Violence against persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.”

She pleaded not guilty to the charges leading her lawyer, Ifeanyichukwu Nweze, to apply for her bail.

But the prosecutor, R.F. Dimka accused Chinyere of ignoring police invitation while adding that if the court decides to grant her bail, it should be with stringent conditions.

The judge also asked Igwegbe from which location she was brought to court.

“They arrested me and took me to the cell and they have not spoken to me since July 8,” she said.

In his ruling, Justice Yusuf held that the charges filed against the defendant were bailable offense.

He granted her bail on the condition that two sureties who reside in Abuja must write an undertaking to keep producing her in court till the conclusion of her trial.

“It is a constitutional right for an accused person to be released on bail. I have seen the charge against the accused person. The offenses are generally bailable offenses taken into account of the submission of the prosecution.

“After a careful reading of the legal arguments of the Counsels…The court hereby admit the defendant to bail…

“Defendant shall provide two sureties who must have regular income and be a resident in FCT.

“Sureties shall write undertaken to produce her in court. She must deposit her travel documents,” he said.

Part of the 4-count charge reads: “That you, Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, ‘F’, of 7B, Emelda Estate, Apo, Abuja, on or about the 14th August 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did furnish police authorities with false information via allegations in a petition by your solicitors, AGALA & AGALA Chambers, to a public servant against (1) Dr Ikedi Ohakim (2) Chinedu Okpareke on allegations of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life, punishable with imprisonment, which could not be substantiated and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.”