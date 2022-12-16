Ohanaeze Hails Buhari For Completing Second Niger Bridge

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for completing the Second Niger Bridge before the expiration of his tenure.

Ohanaeze described the bridge as ‘a key national infrastructure, with immense socio-economic benefits not only for the contiguous states but for the entire nation’.

Ohanaeze made the applause in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.

According to Ogbonnia, “The clamour for a Second Niger bridge became necessary shortly after the Nigerian Civil War. The first Niger Bridge was commissioned in 1965, and shortly after, the Nigerian Civil War broke out in 1967.

“The bridge was therefore not exempted from the devastating effects of the war.

The Second Niger Bridge has been a major concern to the Igbo for over fifty years because of two major reasons: apart from the traffic jam on top of the bridge, the greatest fear was that the bridge had evidence of cracks such that the stress of weights on the bridge could collapse all the vehicles and their contents into the River Niger with untold consequences.

“Based on the general clamour for a Second Niger Bridge, the former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, in 1992, challenged the Nigerian engineers to come up with a design of the second bridge.

“It was believed that upon completion, the bridge will ease traffic flow, allay fears, improve road safety and create greater road user confidence among the commuters.”

Ohanaeze recalled that many administrations had used the Second Niger Bridge as a bait on the Igbo, especially during the political campaigns.

It added, “When President Buhari promised that he will complete the Second Niger Bridge, not many believed, especially when he could not conceal his lopsided political appointments and other resource allocations against the South East.”

Ogbonnia recalled that the president general of Ohanaeze, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, in company of several APC government officials on February 6, 2021, visited the site wherein he enthused that the ‘people of the Southeast would continue to be grateful to the present federal government for hearkening to the needs of the Ndigbo’.

Ohanaeze thanked President Buhari to have completed the legacy project, adding that, “President Buhari did not start the work on the bridge, but in a maladjusted society where the abandoned projects far outnumber the completed ones, to deliver a vital infrastructure that should have been taken for granted attracts immense jubilation amongst the Igbo.

“While the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Obiozor heartily appreciates Mr President on the Second Niger Bridge, it is hoped that Mr President will use the remaining few months in office to pursue some other transcendental objectives which will write his name with gold in the sands of time.”