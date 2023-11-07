Ohanaeze, Otti Commiserate With Soludo Over Father’s Death

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Tuesday, commiserated with the governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, over the death of his father, Chief Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

It was gathered that the deceased died at 92.

Ohanaeze’s condolence to Governor Soludo was contained in a release by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, which was made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in the statement, said although he did not have the opportunity of knowing Pa Soludo while he lived “but by the reason of the Charles Soludo prodigies, a reflective scholar of world renown, audacious persona, focused achiever, courageous and frank leader, he has every reason to believe that Pa Soludo trained his children in the ecology of Godliness, discipline, hard work, courage, ethical values and character.”

Ohanaeze added, “We mourn that a historic personality; a man who gave Charles Soludo to the world, is gone. The Igbo nation cannot forget in a haste the distinctive roles of Professor Charles Soludo as the chairman, Planning and Strategy Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. It was the Soludo Committee that produced the Igbo position on restructuring Nigeria at Dr Alex Ekwueme Event Centre, Awka, Anambra State in July, 2018.”

Ohanaeze urged the Soludo family, the Isuofia community and the good people of Anambra State ‘to take solace that Pa Soludo lived an accomplished and fulfilled life’.

Also, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commiserated with Soludo, over the death of his father, Pa Simon Soludo.

Governor Otti, in a condolence message he personally issued to Soludo, said he received the news of the death of the nonagenarian with sadness and prayed that God would grant his soul rest.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I reach out to you during this profoundly sorrowful time. I received the news of the passing of your father, Pa Simon Soludo with sadness and wish to commiserate with you.

“In this moment of grief, please know that my thoughts are with you. At 92, he lived a fulfilled life leaving very strong legacy in you, your siblings and other members of the family.

“My prayer is that God will accept his soul in repose”.