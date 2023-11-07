Soludo Mourns As School Reveals Name Of Students Killed By Lightning In Anambra State

The secondary school, Tansi International College in Awka, Anambra State, where three students were killed by lightning, has revealed the names of the victims of the unfortunate incident.

Recall that the incident occurred on Sunday, when the students were having a football training session in the school field.

The deceased students include Obi Chukwunwike (16) from Nteje, Oyi local government area, Obeta Uchechukwu (16) from Nsukka, Enugu state, and Usulor Chidubem (19) from Ezza, in Ebonyi state.

The State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, in a statement expressed grief over the death of the teenagers while cautioning students to seek shelter anytime the weather changes to avoid a repeat of such occurrences in the future.

In a statement signed by his press secretary, Chris Aburime in Awka, the governor extended his deepest condolences to the school, their grieving students, as well as the bereaved families.

The governor, prayed that the Almighty God will grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure the irreplaceable loss

The statement reads, “In a heart-wrenching moment for Anambra State and its government, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who has also lately lost his own father at the age of 92, extends his deepest condolences to the Tansi International College community.

“The governor also condoles with their grieving students, as well as the bereaved families who have lost their beloved three children following the devastating effects of electrostatic discharge from lightening that unfolded on the school grounds in Anambra State.

“Soludo acknowledges the profound magnitude of this loss to the state and offers fervent prayers to the Almighty to grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss

“To avert the possibility of such heartrending incidents in the future, Governor Soludo earnestly urges students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities once the rain begins to fall, as lightning can strike without warning.

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may solace find its way to the hearts of the grieving families, the Tansi International College community, and the entirety of Anambra State.”