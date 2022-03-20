Oil Theft: Nigeria Impounds Russian Conglomerate’s Vessel ‘MT Harbor Spirit’

Nigeria appears to be gradually stemming the theft of its crude oil which over the years has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars that could have been used to improve the lives of its citizens.

This comes as the Nigerian Navy, for a second time in a week, has impounded a vessel suspected to be laden with stolen crude oil belonging to the country.

Findings by THE WHISTLER showed that the 39-yeard-old vessel (Motor Tanker Harbor Spirit) is registered and sailing under the flag of Moldova, but belongs to Russian conglomerate BALTMARINE.

The oil products tanker with a carrying capacity of 3389 tons deadweight arrived in Nigeria via Tema in Ghana.

The vessel was seized by the troops under the ongoing ‘Exercise Obangame Express 2022’ at the Bonny Fairway Bouy, Nigeria.

The operation, which is being sponsored by the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), was flagged off earlier this month in Dakar, Senegal, and has 32 participating countries including Nigeria.

Commodore AO Ayo-Vaughan, the spokesperson of the Navy, said 13 crew members of the seized vessel were also arrested and were being interrogated.

“On day 7 of the Exercise Obangame Express, Nigerian Navy Ship ‘Thunder’ intercepted Motor Tanker Harbor Spirit (A Vessel of Interest) at about 10.30 on Thursday 7 March 2022, on suspicion of engaging in illegal activities.

“The vessel was subsequently boarded by the Nigerian Navy and she was discovered to be in possession of forged documents for the evacuation of fortified and auctioned products (crude oil) from MV Kome XVIII.

“Accordingly, MT Harbor Spirit and her crew of 13 men, all Nigerians, were arrested and handed over to Forward Operating Base, Bonny for further investigation and possible hand over for prosecution.

“The arrest of MT Harbor Spirit came barely two days after the arrest of MT ‘Queen of Peace’ after the unauthorized possession of petroleum products without valid documents.

“It is indicative of the resolve of the Nigerian Navy to rid Nigerian Maritime environment of all infractions and illegalities for legitimate maritime activities to strive towards the economic growth of Nigeria,” said Ayo-Vaughan.

Last week, the Navy said a vessel (MT QUEEN OF PEACE) also suspected to be ferrying stolen crude oil was seized on the Bonny Fairway Buoy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said last year that it had entered into a strategic partnership with the country’s security agencies to help address the revenue loss being incurred by the government due to the activities of oil thieves.

“We are pumping Petroleum products and until the intervention that I’ve just mentioned, we lose up to 20 percent of the volume from that line without a spill,” Mele Kyari, GMD of NNPC had said at a conference of the guild of editors in October, adding “And today, I can also confirm that because of the interventions that we have commenced with all the relevant security agencies in the last one or so years, we have seen that fall from stealing from 20 percent down to four percent. That is significant.”