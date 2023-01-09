Ojota Unrest: Lagos CP Warns Yoruba Nation Agitators

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has warned that any person or group of persons found disturbing the peace of the state, under whatever guise, will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Advertisement

The warning follows armed attack on police officers who dispersed Yoruba Nation agitators that gathered in the early hours of Monday for a rally at the Ojota area of the state.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that two police officers were shot as the Police and the agitators clashed.

The two police officers are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, while four suspects have been arrested.

Yoruba Nation agitators are seeking secession of the Southwest region from Nigeria to become an independent nation.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, Alabi called on parents, guardians, opinion leaders, religious leaders, community leaders, political leaders and traditional leaders to warn their children and followers to desist from all forms of unlawful actions.

Advertisement

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc hereby warns that any person or group of persons found disturbing the peace of the state, under whatever guise, will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“This warning has become imperative following the unprovoked and wanton armed attack on police officers who dutifully dispersed an unlawful gathering in the early hours of today at the Ojota area of the state.

“While the Command is not averse to peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

“CP Alabi therefore calls on parents, guardians, opinion/religious/community/political/traditional leaders to warn their children/wards/constituents/followers to desist from all forms of unlawful actions as the Command will not tolerate the slightest form of attack on its personnel or the good people and residents of Lagos State,” the statement said.

Alabi enjoined Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, as all adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.