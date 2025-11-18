Okon-George Qualifies For Women’s 400m Final At Islamic Games

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s Patience Okon-George has qualified for the final of the women’s 400m after an impressive second-place finish in one of the semi-finals with a time of 52.92 seconds at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The three-time National Champion will hope for a podium finish in the final of the Women’s 400m on Wednesday night at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium.

She will compete alongside the likes of Morocco, Turkey, Niger, Uganda, Bahrain and Guyana for the gold medal.

Nigeria’s Kure Samuel Adams will also compete for medals in the final of the men’s Javelin on Wednesday. With a personal best of 77.45m and a season best of 76.79m, Adam is confident of a podium finish in the final.

Team Nigeria also hopes for more medals when both the men’s and women’s 4 by 100m relay finals take place on Wednesday.

Nigeria has won a total of 17 medals so far, with 6 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.