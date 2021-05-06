On Amaechi’s Recommendation, Buhari Removes NPA MD, Orders Probe

Indications have emerged that Hadiza Usman’s suspension as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) may not be unconnected to alleged abuse of office.

The presidency confirmed Usman’s suspension hours after reports of the development filtered in on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, confirmed the NPA MD’s suspension a series of tweets on Thursday night.

According to Shehu, Buhari suspended Usman on the recommendation of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Although Shehu’s statement did not mention her offence, it noted that President Buhari had directed the setting up of a panel of inquiry to investigate the Usman-led NPA.

The presidential aide said Buhari, “approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position,” adding that, “The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.”

Mohammed Bello-Koko, Executive Director – Finance and Administration, NPA.

THE WHISTLER reports that Usman’s suspension may not come as surprise to many as Transport Minister, Amaechu, and the NPA MD were said to have been at loggerheads for some time, albeit quietly.

The NPA is a federal government the Ministry of Transportation. It governs and operates the ports in the country.