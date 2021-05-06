JUST IN: Buhari Suspends Hadiza Usman As NPA MD After 5 Years

Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has reportedly been suspended from office.

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to reports quoting presidency sources, suspended Usman on Thursday.

Usman’s suspension came five years after President Buhari appointed her as NPA MD.

The NPA MD’s suspension has yet to be made public, but The Punch quoted sources in the presidency as confirming it.

Prior to her appointment in July 2016, Usman was the Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Many had criticized her appointment as the NPA boss on the grounds that she was not qualified for the office.