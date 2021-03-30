On His Way To London, PMB ‘Orders’ Military To Take Out Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the service chiefs to “take out” bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors in a meeting before his departure for London.

The president warned that the reign of terror unleashed on parts of the country by bandits and kidnappers was no longer acceptable.

He issued the directive at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, few hours before his medical trip to London.

Buhari had stayed for 10 days during his last visit to London on April 25, 2019.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media, said the president would commence the current visit on March 30 and would be “back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) disclosed Buhari’s instructions to the Service Chiefs while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting.

The NSA also said that the President told the heads of security that he would no longer tolerate a situation where the nation’s security is reactionary instead of being proactive.

He added that Buhari insisted that all the decisions approved at the National Security Council meeting last month, including a ban on mining activities in Zamfara would be enforced until further notice to curb the rising insecurity in the state.