ONDO 2024: 171,922 Delegates To Pick APC Guber Candidate

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said about 171, 922 delegates would elect its candidate for the September governorship election in Ondo state.

The delegates are members of the APC drawn from the 203 wards in the 18 local governments of the state and have been screened to take part in Saturday’s APC governorship primary election.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Alhaji Muhammad Argungu disclosed this on Thursday at the national secretariat of the party where its National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje inaugurated the 7-member Governorship Primary Election Committee for the state.

He said while the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC sent the Certified True Copy of 173, 181 membership register to the party, a revalidation done by the party brought the figure down to 171, 922.

“All the 16 aspirants who purchased nomination and expression of interest forms had been vetted as provided for in the APC constitution.

It was done to comply with the provisions of the Constitution and to ensure that all the aspirants were duly vetted for the primaries.

“The aspirants had consequently been screened by the party’s screening committee for the Ondo election.

“We have received a Certified True Copy CTC from INEC showing 173,181 membership while our revalidation came down to 171, 922”.

Ganduje, who is fighting to retain his position as Chairman following his indictment by the Kano State Government for alleged corruption, and suspension and subsequent affirmation by the Kano State High Court inaugurated the committee.

Ganduje said, “If there is any disagreement, then the appeal committee will listen and that is part of internal democracy which we have to abide by as provided by our constitution.

“Members of this committee have been selected based on their experiences and integrity.

“The primary election committee is chaired by no other person by our new governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo”, he stated.

Ganduje, who noted that controversies are an integral part of democracy, urged the primary election committee to be focused and highly organised in discharging its mandate.

“Controversy is a whole department in a democracy and you cannot have a 100 percent peaceful exercise but you are equal to the task. I expect you to be focused, to be highly organised and to be vigilant.

“We have contacted relevant stakeholders including security agencies and they have assured us of a peaceful environment”.

Responding, Ododo who was represented by his deputy, Joel Salihu, “If there is any job not to be done, it must not be the one sent by Mr President and the National Chairman of the party and the party itself. Any work I am sent to do must be done.

“I have accepted to collaborate with all the committee members to produce the best candidate for Ondo gubernatorial election and in so doing I will abide by the principle, doctrine and constitution of our great party”.