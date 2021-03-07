OPC, Others Arrest Dreaded Fulani Warlord, Iskilu Wakilu In Oyo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A joint security team in Ibarapaland including members of the Oodua People’s Congress have arrested the dreaded Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakilu, who was accused of being behind kidnapping, killing and destruction of farms in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The Coordinator of the OPC in Oyo State, Rotimi Olumo, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said Wakilu was arrested along with three of his gang members at around 7am on Sunday.

The arrest came barely a week after the OPC had arrested his second in command, Isiaka Muhammadu.

Wakilu was said to have been handed to the police.

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has lauded the team which arrested the dreaded suspect.

Adams said, “I am happy that the notorious kidnapper had been captured alongside three others. It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the South-West is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers, and criminal herders.

“I commend all the members of the joint security team that has made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job.

“With this development, I think the whole world will agree with me that the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry needs native intelligence, information gathering, and grassroots support from local securities and operatives.

“As I have said earlier that the effort to rid the South-West of bandits and kidnappers was to complement the efforts of the police and in doing that, it is also very important for the police to support the local security operatives because they are always at the grassroots and they have their ears to the ground on local security matters.”