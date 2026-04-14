Otti Urges ANPA To Sustain Free Medical Missions In Abia

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The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appealed to the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas ( ANPA ), to sustain its free medical missions in the state to support ongoing efforts at improving healthcare services.

Otti made the appeal on Tuesday, at the official launch ceremony of the 2026 ANPA medical mission held at Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, aimed at expanding access to free, quality healthcare and strengthening the state’s health system through partnerships and capacity building.

“We sincerely appreciate what ANPA has been doing and we encourage you to keep returning to Abia to sustain this partnership for the benefit of our people,” Otti said.

The Governor, also revealed his plans to build a lasting, well-organised partnership with ANPA that uses technology to help more people get quality healthcare, no matter where they are.

Speaking at the event, The Governor, stated that his administration’s development agenda is anchored on improving the welfare of the people through sustained investment in critical sectors, particularly healthcare.

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“At the heart of our development agenda is the total wellbeing of our people.

“Everything we have pursued over the past months is driven by the desire to improve their social and economic conditions,” he said.

He noted that healthcare and economic prosperity are closely linked, noting that investment in health is key to productivity and long-term growth.

“We do not separate the health of the people from the prosperity of the economy, they go hand in hand,” he noted.

He also stressed that infrastructure development must have direct impact on citizens lives.

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“No matter how massive infrastructure projects are, they are meaningless if they do not improve the lives of the people,” he stated.

He commended ANPA for its continued partnership with the state, describing the organisation as a reliable partner in the transformation of the health sector.

“At the end of this exercise, many will have stories of lives saved, hope restored, and renewed confidence in humanity,” he said.

He disclosed that the administration has approved the recruitment of 851 healthcare workers, with 629 already deployed to various facilities to strengthen service delivery.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ogbonnaya Uche, stated that the mission aligns with ongoing healthcare reforms, including increased funding, infrastructure upgrades, and digital innovations.

He disclosed that the programme would provide free consultations, specialised surgeries, and health education, while also serving as a platform for capacity building and collaboration.

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Also speaking, the national President of ANPA, Dr. Cliff Eke, described the initiative as a diaspora-driven effort to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“This mission goes beyond outreach, it focuses on skills transfer, training, and long-term support for the health sector,” Eke stated.

The Chairperson of the Medical Mission Committee, Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu, revealed that previous missions treated over 15,000 residents and carried out more than 300 surgeries.

“The current exercise has already commenced at the Abia Specialist Hospital and Aba General Hospital, and is currently offering eye care, outpatient services, specialised surgeries, and youth-focused health programmes,” she stated.