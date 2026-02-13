‘Optional or Greed?’ – Nigerians Lambast Veekee James Over Public Baby Registry

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has continued to face intense reactions online after announcing that her baby registry is open to the public, allowing fans and followers to purchase gifts ahead of the arrival of her child.

The designer, who has built a strong fan base through her fashion brand and social media presence, shared details of the registry, a move that immediately generated debate. While many followers congratulated her and expressed excitement, others questioned the decision to make the list accessible beyond family and close friends.

Some critics argued that, as a successful entrepreneur with access to wealthy associates, extending the registry to fans seemed tone-deaf, especially given the current economic situation.

One user, identified as @uloma, wrote, “It isn’t normal anywhere in the world for wealthy celebrities to ask their followers for donations to their baby registry. It is simply unethical and ‘but no one is forcing you’ doesn’t cut it. I want us to want better for ourselves. The abegistanisation of this country has to stop.”

Another commenter, @_chiceeeyyy, said, “I like Veekeee James but this is greed. You have a rich family and friends who can easily pull this off, and you still want to collect from your fans? Is it because they are gullible? Imagine pouring a cup of water into an ocean.”

However, others defended the designer, insisting that the registry is voluntary and that no one is obligated to participate.

User @iam_diamondlady wrote, “Why are these people worried as if she forced the baby registry on them, after all, the registry is optional not mandatory either you click or pass.”

Similarly, @deaola added, “Thought baby registry is meant for family and friends??? Lmao after collecting from fans she will now go ahead and use emoji to cover the baby’s face lol.”

Veekee James has not publicly addressed the backlash.

The conversation continues to trend across platforms, highlighting differing views about celebrity privilege, fan expectations, and the boundaries between public figures and their supporters.