ORO FESTIVAL: Remain In Your Homes, Lagos Monarch Warns Females

Ahead of Oro festival slated for May 16, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, has warned females to avoid moving around the town during the festival.

In a letter dated April 16, 2024 and addressed to the Medical Director, Ikorodu General Hospital, the monarch advised females to remain in their homes.

The letter is titled ‘Notification of Magbo (Oro) Festival 2024’.

Shotobi, who noted that females remaining in their homes was in line with the tradition, informed the Medical Director that Ikorodu General Hospital falls within the Oro traditional jurisdiction.

“This is to notify you of the above festival which is slated for Thursday 16th May 2024, according to tradition all female are advised to remain in their respective homes and avoid moving around the town during the Oro Festival.

“Please note that your Organization is affected by falling within the Oro traditional jurisdictions. You are hereby advised to adhere with the tradition of the Town.

“Your cooperatiori towards the success of the festival will be appreciated. Thanking you in anticipation and God bless,” the monarch said.

ORO festival is an annual traditional festival celebrated by male descendants in Yoruba land. As an important festival, it is used to appease the gods and ask for peace and security in the land.