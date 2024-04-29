Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirant Quits Party

207 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The former presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia State, Chief Cosmos Ndukwe, has announced his resignation from the PDP.

Chief Ndukwe posted his resignation letter on his official Facebook page on Monday.

Chief Ndukwe was once a Councillor, Deputy Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Abia state, Deputy Speaker of Abia 6th House of Assembly, and also a presidential aspirant under the PDP umbrella.

Stating his reasons for leaving the party, he wrote, “My decision to resign as a member within the party stems from personal reasons and my reflection on my current commitments and aspirations.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that porting out of PDP is the best course of action for me now”.

However, in his letter, he did not state if he was joining another party or quitting politics.

He also thanked Abia state PDP for their support and expressed appreciation for all the role the party played in his political career.