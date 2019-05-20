Sponsored

Ortom Reappoints SSG, COS

Nigeria
By Richard Anyebe
Benue-Governor-Samuel-Ortom
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has reappointed the Secretary to State Government, SSG Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, and his Chief of Staff, COS, Hon. Terwase Orbunde.

Ortom made the announcement of the appointemnet today during an expanded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Caucus meeting held at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi.

The governor also disclosed that council polls in the state would be conducted before the end of 2019.

He said the Benue State Independent National Electoral Commission, BESIEC, would soon commence processes for the polls. 

The Governor stated that caretaker committees shall be constituted to fill the vacuum that will be created at the expiration of the elected councils.

Ortom who won the 2019 Benue State Governorship election for a second term appointed Ijohor as SSG in February 2017 while Orbunde was appointed in June 2015.

