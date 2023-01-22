Ortom Visits Survivors Of Abagena Massacre, Claims ‘FG Protecting Killer Herdsmen’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Benue State governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Sunday, accused the federal government of being complicit in issues of terrorism in the country.

Ortom stated this after he visited victims of Fulani herdsmen’s attacks on Abagena IDPs camp who are receiving treatment at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

He said the federal government was protecting killer Fulani herdsmen ‘who have continued to perpetrate unprovoked killings in Benue State’.

Governor Ortom said, “This is my pain. Since 2015, I have cried out loud that the federal government is complicit in raising Fulanis in Niger from Futa Jalon (Senegal), Cameroon, Mauritania and Libya and other parts of the world so that they will come to Nigeria and take it and make it their country.

“One thing that pains me is that these people have not hidden their intentions and they are known. The federal government is protecting them. I have called for the arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore several times.

“I have written to the Presidency. I have written to DSS. I have written to the police, and yet they are adamant. It is not that these people are not known, they are known.”

He said the day that the federal government ‘wants these acts of terrorism against our people to end, that will be it’, adding that, “But for now they are complicit. They are working with them to push for the takeover of this country and make this country a Fulani nation.

“I am quoting the Fulani National Movement. I am quoting Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who are responsible for these recruitment and killings that are going on.

“No one has attempted to even call these people and question them and do the needful. If we are a country that believes in the rule of law, this will not continue.”

He expressed disappointment over the continued invasion and killings of Benue citizens by foreign Fulani terrorists, saying, “We are fed up with this kind of lawlessness that is going on.

“I have restrained myself from becoming a lawless governor or a lawless leader, because this will lead to anarchy and when we get to that level, that is war and nobody can pray for war.

“Those who have experienced it before, including security agencies, none of them will ask for this kind of situation.”

Some of the victims are 14-year-old Emberga Ukpoor whose hand was cut off; Terna Ikyaan shot in the abdomen, and Kwaghve Terkimbi, 14, with his ear chopped off. Agber Ikyume, Regina Gbashaor, and Eunice Iyua were inflicted with various degrees of injuries while an aged woman, Esther Num, was shot at and the bullet penetrated her waist.

Meanwhile, the chief medical director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Prof Terrumun Swende, who conducted the governor round the wards where nine of the survivors are receiving treatment, briefed the governor on the condition of each victim.

THE WHISTLER reported that nine persons, comprising a family of six and inmates of Abagena IDP camp on the outskirts of Makurdi were confirmed dead with one having his head cut off and taken away when the bandits attacked them last week.