NRC Suspends Warri-Itakpe Service As Train Carrying 148 Passengers Derail In Kogi Forest

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service was derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track.

Consequently, the NRC has suspended service along the route.

The NRC said the incident occured at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coordinator of the Warri Itakpe Train Service, Sanni Abdulganiyu confirmed there were no casualties.

About 148 passengers and 30 crew members on board were left stranded in the forest.

He said, ” The personnel comprised the Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante with the assistance of the local government chairman.

”All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey the passengers to their various destinations.

”And the passengers have been successfully conveyed.”

The incident is happening barely a month after more than 20 passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben in Edo State.

According to reports, the same train plying the Warri-Itakpe route derailed.

In October last year, a train plying the Lagos-Ibadan route derailed leaving passengers stranded.

A similar incident occured in March 2022 where a Lagos-Kano train derailed killing one.