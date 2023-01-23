2023: Calling For Election Boycott In Southeast Anti-Igbo – Nze Chukwumezie

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anybody or group calling for the boycott of the 2023 general elections in the Southeast is ‘anti-Igbo’.

The founder of Grass-roots Movement for Social Change, a political mobilisation group, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Awka on Monday.

Recall that Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, recently said there would no be elections in the Southeast region in 2023. Ekpa went ahead to declare five days’ sit-at-home to alert Southeast electorate not to participate in the elections. He claims that Southeast is not a part of Nigeria.

Chukwumezie said, “Calling for boycott of February 2023 elections in Southeast is anti-Igbo. Those championing it are anti-Igbo and anti-Southeast.

“This is more so when someone from the region is the preferred presidential candidate accepted in all parts of the country.

“Agitation for self-determination in the Southeast was caused by years of neglect and marginalization of the region. The youths did not just wake up and start agitation without reason.

“Therefore addressing the cause of the agitation will go a long way to end the agitation. Political, religious, traditional and community leaders in the region should come up with a marshal plan of action to engage the federal government and other regions on this.”

He called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, to ‘end the sit-at-home phenomenon’.

According to him, “This is because the groups ordering and enforcing them claim loyalty to MNK, but MNK has asked for an end to the malaise but they wouldn’t.

“Sit-at-home has diversely affected security, commerce and industry in the Southeast. Every Monday offices are closed, markets close and people stay at home for fear of attacks. This has caused many businesses to relocate to other regions.

“Apart from the Monday sit-at-home, there are orders for people to stay at home like when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MMK) goes to court, when President Buhari visits the Southeast, during elections in the Southeast, etc.

“In government, there is de facto and de jury government. While the jury governs by constitutional means, de facto uses coercion to exert compliance. The sit-at-home represents the de facto system.

“Sit-at-home is negatively affecting the fortunes of the Southeast and its people. It erodes the confidence of people to site businesses in the region. It is self harm. It also does not affect the federal government or other regions.”

He urged Southeast leaders to speak out, saying, “During the November 2021 election of Anambra State, it almost paralyzed the election and would have given way for an unpopular candidate if not for the last hour call-off.”