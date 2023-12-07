Sports Minister Unveils Plans For National Para Games

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh has revealed that the second edition of the National Para Games is aimed at discovering new talents for Nigeria in the nearest future.

The second edition of the games is set to kickoff in Abuja on Friday.

The minister stated that the games is not all about winning medals but to also unearth new para athletes to take over from the present stars.

Enoh said, “National Para Games is not just about competition and winning medals.

“It is a platform to showcase the incredible talent and determination of our athletes with disabilities. We are confident that this event will unearth new stars who will go on to achieve great things for the nation on the international stage.

“Stars like Yakubu Adesokan, Lucy Ejike, Esther Onyeama, Eucharia Iyiazi and others have been successful for Team Nigeria over the years, but they are approaching the twilight of their careers. We will need other athletes to fill the void and take over.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of their physical abilities, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential in sports

“The National Para Games is a testament to this belief, and we are excited to witness the emergence of future champions.”

He expressed his confidence that the event will be a resounding success, further fostering inclusivity and promoting para sports in the country.

Nigeria have won a whopping 80 medals at the Paralympic Games, which comprises 40 Gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals from the Barcelona 1992 Paralympic Games till date.

The Games will be held between December 8-14 in the capital city of Abuja, with athletes from across the federation slugging it out in Abuja.