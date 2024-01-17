Oshoba Becomes First Nigerian Female Boxer To Win World Title

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

World Boxing Council silver featherweight queen of the ring, Elizabeth Oshoba wrote her name in the history books by becoming the first female Nigerian boxer to win a world title.

Oshoba won her first world title against Italy’s Michela Braga with a (6-0-1) victory in round 10 of their bout in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The victory confirmed the Nigerian as the WBC silver featherweight champion.

Oshoba has now extended her professional record to seven consecutive wins, and a fourth career knockout win, while inflicting Braga with her first-ever pro defeat.

She produced a stunning performance to floor Braga in round eight before dealing her a final knockout blow to seal an impressive win.

The 24-year-old is delighted to make history and has quickly set her sights on the main title.

Oshoba said, “Yes, of course, I feel on top of the world. I am very happy with this title, it is my first (world) title but I am still focused and I can’t wait to fight more world title fights and claim the main WBC belt,”

Oshoba won the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medal in Birmingham.

Interim President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Azania Omo-Agege also showered encomiums on Oshoba for the historic victory.

Omo-Agege said,“I am not surprised that Oshoba became a champion, she has always been one and I have always regarded her as a champion too. I was very happy when I saw that she claimed the WBC silver title.

“She is one of our best athletes in Nigeria and I wish her good luck for the future,”

Oshoba has now won two titles in the last two months after beating Martina Righi via unanimous decision in November to win the IBO female super-featherweight title.